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Trump to return to Rock Hill as Graham faces tight Senate race

WFAE | By Rachel Black | The Election Hub
Published October 26, 2026 at 1:50 PM EDT
Donald Trump at a rally
Gage Skidmore
/
Flickr
President Donald Trump at a rally.

With the midterm elections a week away, President Donald Trump is set to return to South Carolina on Thursday to campaign for Republican Darline Graham.

The South Carolina Republican Party said Trump is scheduled to appear in Rock Hill at about 12:30 p.m. The venue has not yet been announced, though doors for the event are expected to open at 9 a.m.

Graham, the sister of the late Sen. Lindsey Graham, is seeking reelection in a race that has become unexpectedly competitive against Democrat Annie Andrews.

Most public polls show Graham leading by 1 to 3 percentage points, a margin that falls within the surveys’ margins of error. A poll conducted last week by a group affiliated with Andrews’ campaign showed Andrews ahead by 1 percentage point.

Trump's visit comes just a week after he campaigned alongside Graham in Clemson. The back-to-back appearances underscore the unusual level of attention Trump is devoting to a Senate race in a state that has long been considered a Republican stronghold.

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Rachel Black | The Election Hub
See stories by Rachel Black | The Election Hub