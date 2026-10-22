Traditional or early start? WS/FCS seeks school calendar feedback

Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools is looking for community feedback as officials plan school calendars for the next two years.

This academic year, the district went with a traditional calendar in line with state law, with a start date in late August.

But for the previous two years, the school board opted for an early start, which allowed students to finish their first semester before leaving for winter break.

A district survey asks community members to weigh in on whether students should have a traditional start date with the year ending in June, or start two weeks early and end in late May.

The survey is available on the district's website in English and Spanish. The school board will consider the calendar options at its Oct. 27 meeting.