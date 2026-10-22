© 2026 254 North Front Street, Suite 300, Wilmington, NC 28401 | 910.343.1640
News Classical 91.3 Wilmington 92.7 Wilmington 96.7 Southport
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Five candidates vie for seats on Forsyth County soil and water conservation board

88.5 WFDD - Public Radio For The Piedmont | By April Laissle
Published October 22, 2026 at 4:24 PM EDT
A view of rural farmland
Gerry Broome
/
AP

Forsyth County voters will choose two soil and water conservation district supervisors in this year's election, with five candidates competing for the seats.

The typically low-profile board made headlines two years ago when voters elected registered sex offender Edward Jones as a supervisor. Jones attended two meetings before state officials removed him from office.

The board oversees programs that help farmers and homeowners protect natural resources, including projects to reduce soil erosion and conserve water.

District conservationist Sydney Danby says experience in agriculture is helpful for supervisors, given the board's work with local farmers. A background in education can also be valuable.

"They also help us guide our education programs," Danby said. "So we offer free education programs for public, private, any school in the county, and homeschool groups as well. So we have a poster, essay, and speech contest, which encourages kids to learn more about conservation."

Voters can learn more about the five candidates' backgrounds and priorities through a candidate survey from the League of Women Voters.

April Laissle
April Laissle is a senior reporter and editor at WFDD. Her work has been featured on several national news programs and recognized by the Public Media Journalists Association and the Radio Television Digital News Association. Before joining WFDD in 2019, she worked at public radio stations in Ohio and California.
See stories by April Laissle