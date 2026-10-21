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UNCSA to partner with UNC-CH on new intercampus projects

88.5 WFDD - Public Radio For The Piedmont | By Rachel Moody
Published October 21, 2026 at 10:41 PM EDT
A photo of UNC-Chapel Hill
Gerry Broome
/
AP
UNC-Chapel Hill

Some high school students at UNC School of the Arts will now have guaranteed admission to UNC-Chapel Hill. It’s part of a new partnership between the schools.

While still in the early stages of development, officials are exploring a possible student-exchange program between the universities and international study-abroad opportunities.

Through the partnership, Chapel Hill students would have greater opportunities in the arts, and UNCSA students would gain wider academic access.

That’s according to a memorandum of understanding signed by university leaders, including UNCSA Chancellor Brian Cole.

“An art student of all kinds of different disciplines on UNCSA's campus has a desire and a need for additional business and entrepreneurial kinds of skills," Cole says. "For Chapel Hill, they don't have a school of filmmaking, for example. We have, you know, one of the top 10 filmmaking schools in the country.”

Faculty, staff and other campus leaders will help develop collaborative projects.

According to a press release, more information about the partnership will be announced early next year.
Rachel Moody
Rachel Moody is from Wake Forest where she got her start in journalism as an intern for The Wake Weekly. Before joining WFDD, she was a reporter and producer for UNC-Chapel Hill’s student radio program Carolina Connection. Rachel’s work has been published by WFAE, WUNC, WRAL and more. In 2026, she was recognized by the Hearst Journalism Awards Program for her podcast about body dysmorphia in boys and men. During her college career, she also wrote for The Daily Tar Heel’s opinion desk as an editorial board member and columnist.
See stories by Rachel Moody