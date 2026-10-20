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Former Surry commission candidate facing voter intimidation charges

88.5 WFDD - Public Radio For The Piedmont | By Amy Diaz
Published October 20, 2026 at 3:57 PM EDT
Two signs outside of a polling location which say "No campaigning" and "Vote here"
Rachel Moody
/
WFDD
Early voting in North Carolina began on Oct. 15.

A former Surry County commission candidate is facing charges related to voter intimidation.

Court records show Walter Harris III has been charged with two misdemeanors for disorderly conduct and disturbing an election official, stemming from an incident on the first day of early voting.

According to the arrest warrant, Harris blocked a woman from casting her ballot at the Dobson early voting site. The document states that Harris got between her and the building entrance, and yelled that she was "not a Christian” and that her head was “going to be lost by Islam.” He also made a throat-slashing motion with his hand.

Records show Harris posted bond, which was set at $500, and is scheduled to appear in court in December.

In a press release from the Surry County Board of Elections, officials said voter intimidation won’t be tolerated. They’re encouraging any voter who experiences or witnesses harassment at a polling site to notify an election official immediately.

Harris ran for a county commission seat in 2022, but lost in the Republican primary.
Amy Diaz
Amy Diaz began covering education in North Carolina’s Piedmont region and High Country for WFDD in partnership with Report For America in 2022. Before entering the world of public radio, she worked as a local government reporter in Flint, Mich. where she was named the 2021 Rookie Writer of the Year by the Michigan Press Association. Diaz is originally from Florida, where she interned at the Sarasota Herald-Tribune and freelanced for the Tampa Bay Times. She holds a bachelor’s degree in journalism from the University of South Florida, but truly got her start in the field in elementary school writing scripts for the morning news. You can follow her on Twitter at @amydiaze.
See stories by Amy Diaz