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Final Elon University poll finds double-digit lead for Cooper in the race for US Senate

88.5 WFDD - Public Radio For The Piedmont | By David Ford
Published October 20, 2026 at 3:40 PM EDT
voting location in Winston-Salem
David Ford
/
WFDD
Miller Park Community Center voting site in Winston-Salem

Elon University’s final poll before the midterm election shows former Democratic Governor Roy Cooper with a double-digit lead over Republican Michael Whatley.

With just two weeks to go before November 3, Cooper’s lead in the race for the state’s open U.S. Senate seat currently stands at 13 percentage points.

Elon University political science professor and poll leader Jason Husser says it’s driven by moderates, independents, Black and Hispanic voters and women.

"I think the durability of Cooper's lead stands out and that he has a lead in many demographic groups that Democrats have really struggled to win so consistently in the past," says Husser.

Husser adds that the lead may contract between now and Election Day. But he adds Republicans are less motivated to vote than Democrats this cycle, particularly with the president’s low approval numbers.

Top of mind for voters are economic issues, with 65% of respondents rating the current overall economy worse than it was two years ago. 76% say the same for today’s cost of living. 
David Ford
Before his arrival in the Triad, David had already established himself as a fixture in the Austin, Texas arts scene as a radio host for Classical 89.5 KMFA. During his tenure there, he produced and hosted hundreds of programs including Mind Your Music, The Basics and T.G.I.F. Thank Goodness, It's Familiar, which each won international awards in the Fine Arts Radio Competition. As a radio journalist with 88.5 WFDD, his features have been recognized by the Associated Press, Public Radio News Directors Inc., Catholic Academy of Communication Professionals, and Radio Television Digital News Association of the Carolinas. David has written and produced national stories for NPR, KUSC and CPRN in Los Angeles and conducted interviews for Minnesota Public Radio's Weekend America.
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