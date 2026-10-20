Alamance County allows residents to switch trash haulers

Alamance County is making it easier for residents to change trash collection providers.

County commissioners voted 3-1 this week to allow residents to switch trash haulers if they have problems with missed pickups or service quality.

The change follows complaints about the county's system, which assigns providers based on where residents live.

Switching won't necessarily be easy, though. County Attorney Rik Stevens says residents would have to go through a review process and find another licensed trash hauler willing to serve them.

“People always have the option for self-service," said Stevens. "So none of this eliminates the option for folks to haul their own garbage, but we certainly can't mandate that someone else provide the service.”

Commissioners also voted to advance new five-year contracts with the county's existing providers: Republic Services and GFL Environmental.

The contracts still need final approval, with another vote scheduled for November 2.

