Bethesda Center for the Homeless to suspend operations over fiscal concerns

The Bethesda Center for the Homeless in Winston-Salem is suspending operations later this month to address funding issues.

Bethesda is one of two year-round shelters for individuals in the city. It’s also the only women’s shelter in Forsyth County.

Last fall, the cash-strapped center reopened after local downtown business owners raised enough money to keep things going through the end of the year.

This month, Executive Director Amanda Burton announced plans to pause operations in order to stabilize the organization and rebuild more sustainably. In response, The Dwelling, a local faith community, is working to expand shelter capacity. Lead Pastor Emily Harkins calls the loss significant.

"We run our city's emergency winter overflow shelters," she says. "So from November 16th through March 1st, we mobilize by partnering with other local congregations to host smaller shelters, 20 to 25 folks at each one of those locations. And so we are bringing four more sites online to absorb the 100 beds that are lost at Bethesda."

Harkins says winter shelter check-in times and locations can be found on The Dwelling’s website. The Bethesda Center for the Homeless will temporarily close its doors on October 25.

