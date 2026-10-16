Triad early voters name top issues

Early voting has begun in North Carolina.

On Friday, there was a steady flow of voters throughout the day at the Miller Park Community Center polling place in Winston-Salem. Several of them paused to speak with WFDD about the issues that mattered most to them.

Sandra Nelson said she came out to vote for three main reasons. "Health care, education and justice for all," she said.

Jarrell Johnson works in the immigrant, non-profit space in Winston-Salem and said that issue is always top of mind for him.

"The policies and rhetoric coming out of this administration are extremely harmful and dangerous to our communities, especially some of our neighbors here in Winston-Salem," he said.

Susan Fox has lived in the area for more than fifty years, and she fears the direction that child education has taken.

"Make your vote count for who do you think is going to do the best job for the school system," she said.

91-year-old Ray Schehr plays table tennis at the community center every week. When asked which issues are most important for him in this midterm election, he was quick to respond.

"The biggest issue is that I would like to see both of the wars stop," said Schehr.