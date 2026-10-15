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WS/FCS looks to fill 83 EC vacancies, add 14 more positions

88.5 WFDD - Public Radio For The Piedmont | By Amy Diaz
Published October 15, 2026 at 2:43 PM EDT
Teacher in a classroom
Amy Diaz
/
WFDD
Teacher in a Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools classroom

Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools is looking to add 14 exceptional children (EC) positions using special funding from the county.

Forsyth County Commissioners approved an extra $1.3 million for the school district this year to support EC programming. This department took the brunt of position cuts amid the district’s financial crisis, creating extremely challenging caseloads for staff.

At a meeting this week, Chief Academic Officer Paula Wilkins said the plan now is to use the extra money to add eight EC teachers, as well as teacher assistants, an EC facilitator and behavior support specialist.

But hiring could be tough — the department currently has 83 vacancies that the district hasn’t been able to fill.

“We want to get permanent staff, but we also know we have vacancies, and we must be realistic around the need to possibly explore temporary contracting," Wilkins said.

Officials are holding a hiring event for EC teacher assistant positions on Wednesday, Oct. 21, at the Education Building on Bethania Station Rd.
Amy Diaz
Amy Diaz began covering education in North Carolina’s Piedmont region and High Country for WFDD in partnership with Report For America in 2022. Before entering the world of public radio, she worked as a local government reporter in Flint, Mich. where she was named the 2021 Rookie Writer of the Year by the Michigan Press Association. Diaz is originally from Florida, where she interned at the Sarasota Herald-Tribune and freelanced for the Tampa Bay Times. She holds a bachelor’s degree in journalism from the University of South Florida, but truly got her start in the field in elementary school writing scripts for the morning news. You can follow her on Twitter at @amydiaze.
See stories by Amy Diaz