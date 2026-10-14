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Winston-Salem celebrates architect César Pelli's legacy on 100th birthday

88.5 WFDD - Public Radio For The Piedmont | By David Ford
Published October 14, 2026 at 12:11 PM EDT
Wachovia Center
David Ford
/
WFDD
At 460 feet, architect César Pelli's 34-floor office skyscraper at 100 North Main Street remains the Piedmont Triad's tallest building.

World-renowned architect César Pelli would have been 100 years old this week.

His skyscraper, originally named Wachovia Center in downtown Winston-Salem, remains the tallest building in the Piedmont Triad. On Monday, the 26th floor was the site of Pelli’s birthday celebration.

The day-long event organized by MUSE Winston-Salem included architecture-themed story time for children, a lecture, "On the Rise: César Pelli in Winston-Salem," by architecture historian Nikki Moore, assistant professor of art at Wake Forest University, and guided tours by MUSE Executive Director Mike Wakeford.

The 34-floor office skyscraper on North Main Street provides a 360-degree bird’s-eye view of the city. It was completed in the mid-90s and is today known as the Wells Fargo Center. Unlike mid-century modernist glass-box designs, Pelli’s building blends the old and new, with adornments including the skyscraper’s distinctive nearly 60-foot granite dome.

Wakeford says these decorative references helped forge a connection with the surrounding community.

"He built the curved arch over the main entrance, which is a reference to the half-dome canopies that adorn many buildings in Old Salem," says Wakeford. "So, playing with the Moravian architectural heritage, and in the marble-inlaid floor in the lobby, the Moravian star served as inspiration."

Wakeford says Pelli’s willingness to incorporate what he calls architectural historicism into his structures helps identify him further as a postmodern architect.

Another example of Pelli’s work can be found in the Worrell Professional Center on the Wake Forest University campus, completed in 1993.
David Ford
Before his arrival in the Triad, David had already established himself as a fixture in the Austin, Texas arts scene as a radio host for Classical 89.5 KMFA. During his tenure there, he produced and hosted hundreds of programs including Mind Your Music, The Basics and T.G.I.F. Thank Goodness, It's Familiar, which each won international awards in the Fine Arts Radio Competition. As a radio journalist with 88.5 WFDD, his features have been recognized by the Associated Press, Public Radio News Directors Inc., Catholic Academy of Communication Professionals, and Radio Television Digital News Association of the Carolinas. David has written and produced national stories for NPR, KUSC and CPRN in Los Angeles and conducted interviews for Minnesota Public Radio's Weekend America.
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