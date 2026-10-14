NC early voting begins Oct. 15

In-person early voting begins Oct. 15 in North Carolina.

Residents can cast their ballots at any early voting site in their registered county. Hours vary among sites, but voters can find schedules and locations using the Early Voting Site Search Tool on the State Board of Election’s website.

The regular registration deadline has passed, but eligible residents can still register and vote the same day. They’ll need to provide proof of address, like a utility bill or bank statement.

All voters will be asked to provide a photo I.D – such as a driver’s license, passport or military or tribal I.D card. Any voter who needs a photo ID can get one for free from their county board of elections through the end of the early voting period.

Those who don’t have an acceptable ID may still be able to vote by filling out an exception form and casting a provisional ballot.

Early voting ends at 3 p.m. on Oct. 31. Election day is Nov. 3.