Guilford school board weighs in on tax-related ballot measures

The Guilford County Board of Education passed two resolutions Tuesday urging voters to consider how tax-related ballot measures could impact public schools.

The first resolution pertains to a quarter-cent local sales tax referendum to fund educator salary supplements in Guilford County Schools.

The tax would mean shoppers pay an additional 25 cents on every $100 of eligible purchases. It would generate an estimated $30 million every year.

This resolution passed unanimously, though board members like Alan Sherouse noted that the tax increase shouldn’t be the only solution.

“We need it. We need to do whatever we can," Sherouse said. "But I hope every one of us that votes for this will also be advocating and demanding that our state legislature do what is needed, which is to fund on a much larger level.”

The second resolution outlines objections to two proposed constitutional amendments that board members say could reduce education funding.

One would cap the state income tax rate, and the other would limit local property tax increases.

The board passed the resolution 8-1. Linda Welborn was the lone no vote, citing concerns about burdening property owners.