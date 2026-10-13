How strong relationships contribute to a happier, healthier life

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The longest scientific study of happiness began in 1938 and is still going, now tracking multiple generations, researching what makes a good life, what brings happiness and good health. Strong relationships stand out as the key.

Not just marriages and romantic partners, but friendships, making connections with co-workers, neighbors, people in your community, even strangers you encounter in daily life.

In February, Here & Now‘s Scott Tong spoke with Dr. Robert Waldinger, director of the Harvard Study of Adult Development about what the study shows about the importance of relationships, how they benefit overall health, and how we can improve our own personal connections at any stage of life. We revisit their conversation.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

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