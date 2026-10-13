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Former Boone police chief and longtime pastor Robert Zane Tester has died at 80

88.5 WFDD - Public Radio For The Piedmont | By David Ford
Published October 13, 2026 at 3:31 PM EDT
Town of Boone Police Department's former Police Chief Robert Zane Tester
Courtesy Town of Boone Police Department
Robert Zane Tester was the Town of Boone's Police Chief from 1986 to 1998.

The Town of Boone is mourning former Police Chief Robert Zane Tester, who died last week.

Tester began as a patrolman with the Boone Police Department in 1969, where officials say he was one of three officers. He served as chief of police from 1986 to 1998 and helped shape the department. 

Assistant Chief Shane Robbins started with BPD under Tester’s leadership. Robbins describes him as a proactive, down-to-earth lawman. He says Tester led by example, cared deeply for his officers and established a high standard. 

"We want to be a department of service," he says. "We want to model these values in our community, and that's really been a hallmark of the Boone Police Department throughout my career: to walk in the spirit of service to those we’re out here protecting."  

After retiring from the Boone Police Department, Tester began his second career as a full-time local pastor.

He died on Oct. 8. He was 80 years old.
David Ford
Before his arrival in the Triad, David had already established himself as a fixture in the Austin, Texas arts scene as a radio host for Classical 89.5 KMFA. During his tenure there, he produced and hosted hundreds of programs including Mind Your Music, The Basics and T.G.I.F. Thank Goodness, It's Familiar, which each won international awards in the Fine Arts Radio Competition. As a radio journalist with 88.5 WFDD, his features have been recognized by the Associated Press, Public Radio News Directors Inc., Catholic Academy of Communication Professionals, and Radio Television Digital News Association of the Carolinas. David has written and produced national stories for NPR, KUSC and CPRN in Los Angeles and conducted interviews for Minnesota Public Radio's Weekend America.
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