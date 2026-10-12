Isaias causes localized flooding, thousands of power outages in NC

Hurricane Isaias brought heavy rain and high winds to Watauga County over the weekend, with some areas receiving as much as nine inches of rainfall.

The downpours began Saturday morning as the storm's southeasterly winds pushed moisture from the Gulf into the western North Carolina mountains.

But National Weather Service Blacksburg Meteorologist Amanda Sava says there was no major flooding.

"We did have some flooding on some of the rivers down there, like the headwaters and near the Watauga River," she says. "Nowhere near as bad as Helene, thankfully, but there were still some rivers flowing outside of their banks, and overrunning low water crossings and some bridges."

On Saturday afternoon, the National Weather Service's Tater Hill observing site in Watauga County recorded wind gusts of 60 mph.

According to Duke Energy, at its peak early Sunday morning, nearly 27,000 customers were affected by power outages statewide. Most have since had service restored.