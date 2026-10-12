Election 2026: Interviews with Supreme and District Court judge candidates for Pender and New Hanover counties

There are four contested races and one uncontested race for local judicial positions in Judicial District 6, which covers Pender and New Hanover counties. While the judges are elected in county-wide races covering both counties, they're running for individual seats.

There are three races for District Court justice. These judges serve four-year terms, handling hearings and bench trials, but not jury trials. In civil court, they handle family law, divorce, custody, juvenile proceedings, and mental health commitments, as well as lawsuits for between $10,000 and $25,000 (magistrates typically handle small claims cases for lower amounts). In criminal court, they handle misdemeanors and initial proceedings for more serious felonies.

There's also one face for Superior Court justice. These judges serve eight-year terms, handling proceedings and jury trials for civil and criminal cases. In civil court, they handle more complex business cases and suits for more than $25,000. In criminal court, they handle felonies and retrials ordered after successful appeals. Supreme Court judges are also required to 'ride the circuit,' traveling to a new district within their judicial division every six months in order to promote fairness and neutrality; the state has five divisions, with Division 2 covering the greater southeastern part of the state.

In 2018, after about two decades of being non-partisan, judicial races returned to partisan status, meaning voters will see an R or D next to a candidate's name.

Interview responses have been edited for brevity.

Superior Court, District 6B

Seat 1



District Court, District 6

Seat 1



Lindsey L. McKee (R) — Running unopposed

Seat 2



Kurt B. Fryar (R)

James H. Faison III (D)

Seat 3



Melinda H. Crouch (D)

Janelle L. Cline (R)

Seat 4

