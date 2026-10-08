WS/FCS board candidate says he's still in race despite 'pulling back'

A Winston-Salem/Forsyth County school board candidate has caused some confusion about whether he plans to stay in the race.

Mike Klinetobe is the lone Republican newcomer running in District 1.

But in a mass email this week, he announced that he was “pulling back” on his candidacy and endorsed his opponents: Democratic incumbents Trevonia Brown-Gaither and Alex Bohannon.

Now though, he says he meant he was “reassessing things,” not ending his campaign.

“It's not like, that I'm going to be putting up 50 more signs this evening," he told WFDD. "I'm not doing any of that kind of thing for, you know, the foreseeable future. That could change in a week from now.”

When asked why he shared that he was pulling back, Klinetobe said it’s in part because he thinks the district is in better shape now, with a new interim superintendent and audit advisory committee.

He also cited an alleged dispute with another candidate. Though that candidate denies the conflict.

Klinetobe’s name will appear on the ballot. He says if he’s elected, he’ll serve — but he’s still endorsing the two other candidates in his race.