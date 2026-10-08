North Carolina reports first flu death of the season

North Carolina has recorded its first flu-related death of the season.

State health officials say an adult in central North Carolina died from complications of the flu during the first week of October. They aren’t releasing any additional details in order to protect the family’s privacy.

The news comes after one of the deadliest flu seasons in recent state history. Last year, 335 people died from flu-related complications in North Carolina, including 10 children. That’s the third-highest total since the state began tracking flu deaths in 2009.

Health officials are urging residents to get vaccinated now, ahead of the typical winter surge in respiratory illnesses.

Anyone six months of age or older is eligible for a shot.

