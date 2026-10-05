UNCG historic marker honors mathematician Virginia Tucker

The University of North Carolina at Greensboro unveiled a new historical marker in honor of Virginia Tucker Monday morning.

Tucker was an influential, but often overlooked, figure in American aeronautics. She graduated from the North Carolina College for Women, now UNC-Greensboro, in 1930 with a degree in mathematics.

Just a few years later, she became one of the first five women hired on as “human computers” for the National Advisory Committee for Aeronautics, now NASA. Tucker also worked as an advocate, speaking at high schools and colleges to encourage women to enter the engineering field.

UNCG’s University Archivist Erin Lawrimore says she hopes the new historical marker will make Tucker’s story more visible.

“That it will prompt curiosity, bringing her achievements to new audiences and remind people, especially those who might not necessarily see themselves widely represented in science and engineering today, that there is indeed a place for them," Lawrimore said. "There always should have been a place for them in these fields.”

The marker is located at the intersection of West Market and McIver streets, right by the entrance to UNCG’s campus.