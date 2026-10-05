© 2026 254 North Front Street, Suite 300, Wilmington, NC 28401 | 910.343.1640
News Classical 91.3 Wilmington 92.7 Wilmington 96.7 Southport
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Prediction markets on elections are surging and could influence outcomes

WBUR
Published October 5, 2026 at 12:08 PM EDT
The prediction market app Polymarket is displayed on a mobile phone, April 16, 2026, in Chicago. (Erin Hooley/AP)
Erin Hooley/AP
The prediction market app Polymarket is displayed on a mobile phone, April 16, 2026, in Chicago. (Erin Hooley/AP)

Prediction markets like Kalshi and Polymarket are growing, and wagers on politics and the midterms are surging on these platforms.

Here & Now‘s Scott Tong talks with Michael Hornsby, co-director of the Anti-Corruption Data Collective, about problems with insider trading, other corruption, interpreting markets as political polls, and how this could influence elections.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2026 WBUR
Tags
Here & Now