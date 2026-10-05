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North Carolina Zoo's Asia expansion will open in 2027

88.5 WFDD - Public Radio For The Piedmont | By Bethany Chafin
Published October 5, 2026 at 5:00 PM EDT
Malayan tiger in grass
Courtesy North Carolina Department of Natural & Cultural Resources
A Malayan tiger in the grass

The North Carolina Zoo’s new Asia expansion will open on March 1 of next year.

The state’s Department of Natural and Cultural Resources announced the date in a press release.

The new Asia section will span 12.5 acres and bring nearly 50 new species, including Malayan tigers, white-cheeked gibbons and Komodo dragons.

Zoo Director and CEO Mark Penning says, “We can’t wait for guests to meet these enchanting residents, learn from them, and discover ways to protect their wild habitats and cousins.”

The NC Zoo in Asheboro is the world’s largest natural habitat zoo and currently houses sections highlighting Africa and North America. The expansion is the zoo’s first major development in over 30 years.
Bethany Chafin
Bethany is WFDD's editorial director. She joined the staff in the fall of 2012. She received her B.A. and M.A. in English Literature from Wake Forest University. Between undergraduate studies and graduate school, Bethany served as the intern to Talk of the Nation at NPR in D.C., participating in live NPR Election Night Coverage, presidential debate broadcasts, regular Talk of the Nation shows, and helping to plan the inaugural broadcast of ‘Talk of the World.' She enjoys engaging with her interests in books, politics, and art in the interdisciplinary world of public radio. Before becoming editorial director, Bethany was assistant news director, a reporter and associate producer for WFDD's Triad Arts and Triad Arts Weekend. Originally from Jacksonville, Florida, Bethany enjoys calling the Piedmont home.
See stories by Bethany Chafin