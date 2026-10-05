Michael Jordan gives $10 million to UNC School of Social Work - the school's largest ever donation

The University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill School of Social work received a $10 million gift from Michael Jordan Monday. The donation was made in honor of the basketball legend's mother, Deloris P. Jordan, who has been involved with the school for nearly 40 years.

"It is especially meaningful to know that this gift will strengthen the education and opportunities available to those preparing to serve others," Deloris Jordan said. "Knowing that this work will extend beyond North Carolina through the Deloris P. Jordan Global Social Development Innovations Center makes it all the more special."

Brian Strickland / UNC Chapel Hill At an event on the campus of UNC-Chapel Hill on Oct. 5, 2026, the UNC School of Social Work announced a historic $10 million gift from Michael Jordan ’86 in honor of his mother, Deloris P. Jordan. The largest single gift in the School of Social Work’s history will expand the reach and impact of the Global Social Development Innovations Center, which will be renamed the Deloris P. Jordan Global Social Development Innovations Center, and the Jordan Institute for Families, and provide financial scholarships for Master of Social Work students. Remarks were given by Dean Ramona Denby-Brinson, Chancellor Lee Roberts and Deloris P. Jordan.

UNC leadership said the gift would expand the work of Global Social Development Innovations Center, which will be renamed the Deloris P. Jordan Global Social Development Innovations Center, and the Jordan Institute for Families, and provide financial scholarships for Master of Social Work students

In the mid-1990s, Michael Jordan and his family founded the Jordan Institute for Families, which works to cultivate safe and nurturing families by helping to foster health, caregiving, home visiting, mental health, and economic support.

"My mother has always believed in the power of helping children, families and communities, and she has spent her life putting that belief into action," said Michael Jordan. "Honoring her through this gift to the UNC School of Social Work is truly meaningful to my family and to me. North Carolina will always be home, and I'm proud to support the social workers who are on the ground each and every day helping people navigate challenges, find opportunities and build stronger communities. I hope this gift helps make it possible for more students to pursue this important work."