UNC Greensboro launches Spartan AI

The University of North Carolina at Greensboro recently launched its own artificial intelligence workspace called Spartan AI.

The new tool lets users access multiple different models, including ChatGPT, Claude and Grok.

Over the past few years, universities have been forced to reckon with the booming technology. Wade Maki, a senior advisor helping guide UNCG’s AI strategy, says the goal is for students to learn how to critically use AI in a way employers are looking for.

"This isn't the first time we've had a new thing that was controversial," Maki says. "But as a university, it's our responsibility to show students: here's what's out there, here's how to be responsible with it, and here's how we can help prepare you to really move up in your careers and life goals.”

According to Maki, over 1,100 people have already used Spartan AI in its first few weeks.

Unlike many other systems, it doesn’t train the models on users’ data and prompts. Instead, the information stays within campus administration, which Maki says provides a safer, controlled environment.

Whether students can use Spartan AI for coursework is still ultimately up to individual instructors' policies.