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Local musicians sing ballads on the second anniversary of Hurricane Helene

WFAE | By Zachary Turner
Published September 28, 2026 at 7:24 AM EDT
Yancey County local Murphy Campbell collects ballads from the Toe River Valley.
Zachary Turner
/
WFAE
Yancey County local Murphy Campbell collects ballads from the Toe River Valley.

A group of Yancey and Mitchell County musicians held a concert Friday night to commemorate the second anniversary of Hurricane Helene, at a show they hope showed the area is defined by more than a tragedy.

Local musician Murphy Campbell stood on stage at Homeplace Beer Company in Burnsville, singing century-old ballads from her upcoming album.

The nonprofit group Extreme Weather Survivors partnered with Campbell to connect Helene survivors with others who have experienced natural disasters. But Campbell said the concert was an opportunity to celebrate her community for something other than what they’ve lived through.

“Do we want the hurricane to define this area, or do we want the music to define this area?” Campbell asked. “I want the music to define it.”

Her album of archival ballads “Revanant” comes out Nov. 13.
Zachary Turner
Zachary Turner is a climate reporter and author of the WFAE Climate News newsletter. He freelanced for radio and digital print, reporting on environmental issues in North Carolina.
See stories by Zachary Turner