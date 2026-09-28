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AARP poll: Rising costs shape priorities for older NC voters

88.5 WFDD - Public Radio For The Piedmont | By Rachel Moody
Published September 28, 2026 at 5:16 PM EDT
A voter fills out his ballot
Andrew Harnik
/
AP
In this file photo, a voter fills out his ballot at an early voting location in Alexandria, Va., Monday, Sept. 26, 2022.

Based on a bipartisan poll from AARP conducted this month, voters 50 and older are focused on cost of living for the upcoming midterms. While that’s a concern for many, Michael Olender, the state director of AARP North Carolina, says it’s especially important for those living on fixed incomes.

"You have rising costs, including things like gas and groceries, which have seen just a tremendous amount of inflation in recent months," Olender says. "Things get very, very tight, and so protecting programs like Social Security and Medicare is all the more important to them.”

93% of respondents said they’re more likely to support a candidate who will make sure workers receive their Social Security benefits. 84% would support one who would expand Medicare's ability to negotiate prescription drug prices.

On a more local level, many also want to see creative solutions to affordable housing shortages, and reassurance that data centers won’t raise their utility bills.

Olender says candidates should pay attention to older voters who have consistently had the highest voter turnout.

For the primaries earlier this year, 35% of those 66 and older went to the polls compared to about 7% of 18-25-year-olds
Rachel Moody
See stories by Rachel Moody