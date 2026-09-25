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Greensboro officials say water is safe, despite community concerns

88.5 WFDD - Public Radio For The Piedmont | By Rachel Moody
Published September 25, 2026 at 5:44 PM EDT
A photo of a Greensboro water tower
Courtesy city of Greensboro

Greensboro officials say the city’s water is safe for consumption despite residents recently reporting concerns.

According to a press release, residents made at least 15 calls to the Water Resources Department on Thursday about a change in taste. Most of the reports came from customers in the central part of the city.

Director Mike Borchers says his department, along with the Piedmont Triad Regional Water Authority, both recently performed maintenance on water infrastructure. That impacted pressure levels and caused the release of sediments, which he says is harmless.

“It's an aesthetic issue that we can address very readily through flushing activities and restore normal aesthetics and the water quality that our customers are used to," Borchers says.

Three crews worked to clear out the affected areas. Flushing may continue depending on whether residents continue to report a change in the taste of their water.
Rachel Moody
See stories by Rachel Moody