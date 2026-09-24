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Guilford school board extends superintendent contract to 2030

88.5 WFDD - Public Radio For The Piedmont | By Amy Diaz
Published September 24, 2026 at 1:55 PM EDT
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Guilford County Schools Superintendent Whitney Oakley

The Guilford County Board of Education voted to extend the superintendent’s contract through 2030.

Superintendent Whitney Oakley has served in the role since 2022.

At a school board workshop this week, Chairperson Deena Hayes praised Oakley’s “thoughtful, student-centered leadership” and cited recent academic gains.

The latest data from the state shows the district achieved a 93% graduation rate — its highest ever — and had the fewest number of low-performing schools in over a decade.

GCS has also expanded student participation in college courses and career pathways.

The board extended Oakley’s contract for four years, the maximum amount allowed by law.
Amy Diaz
Amy Diaz began covering education in North Carolina’s Piedmont region and High Country for WFDD in partnership with Report For America in 2022. Before entering the world of public radio, she worked as a local government reporter in Flint, Mich. where she was named the 2021 Rookie Writer of the Year by the Michigan Press Association. Diaz is originally from Florida, where she interned at the Sarasota Herald-Tribune and freelanced for the Tampa Bay Times. She holds a bachelor’s degree in journalism from the University of South Florida, but truly got her start in the field in elementary school writing scripts for the morning news. You can follow her on Twitter at @amydiaze.
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