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What to know about the Nolan Wells case after a grand jury decided not to bring indictments

WBUR
Published September 22, 2026 at 12:05 PM EDT

The family of Nolan Wells, the Black teenager found dead off the Mississippi coast in early July, held a press conference today after a Mississippi grand jury decided against issuing any indictments for his death.

Host Indira Lakshmanan speaks with Elise Gregg, reporter with the Gulf States Newsroom and Mississippi Public Broadcasting, about the grand jury’s report and what comes next in this case.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

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