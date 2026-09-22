© 2026 254 North Front Street, Suite 300, Wilmington, NC 28401 | 910.343.1640
News Classical 91.3 Wilmington 92.7 Wilmington 96.7 Southport
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

GCSO investigating reported sexual assault at Ragsdale High

88.5 WFDD - Public Radio For The Piedmont | By Amy Diaz
Published September 22, 2026 at 3:19 PM EDT
Guilford County Sheriff vehicle
Courtesy Guilford County Sheriff's Office

The Guilford County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a reported sexual assault at Ragsdale High School.

A public copy of the incident report classifies the assault as a first-degree sex offense with a blunt object.

According to the document, it happened the afternoon of Sept. 11 — a Friday. Law enforcement officials say they were notified of the incident two days later.

The report lists one victim, though their name is redacted.

The Sheriff’s Office says the investigation is active and ongoing, but that there is no continuing threat to staff, students or the community.

Guilford County Schools officials say they’re aware of the investigation. But due to the nature of the allegations and involvement of minors, the district says it will not be releasing any other details.
Amy Diaz
Amy Diaz began covering education in North Carolina’s Piedmont region and High Country for WFDD in partnership with Report For America in 2022. Before entering the world of public radio, she worked as a local government reporter in Flint, Mich. where she was named the 2021 Rookie Writer of the Year by the Michigan Press Association. Diaz is originally from Florida, where she interned at the Sarasota Herald-Tribune and freelanced for the Tampa Bay Times. She holds a bachelor’s degree in journalism from the University of South Florida, but truly got her start in the field in elementary school writing scripts for the morning news. You can follow her on Twitter at @amydiaze.
See stories by Amy Diaz