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Community-funded health clinic opens at Old Town Elementary

88.5 WFDD - Public Radio For The Piedmont | By Amy Diaz
Published September 18, 2026 at 2:58 PM EDT
Exam room with stuffed animals and children's books
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The new clinic has multiple exam rooms featuring stuffed animals, children's books and art made by students.
Amy Diaz / WFDD
Mental health room features games, toys and emotion charts
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A mental health provider will be at the clinic three to four days a week.
Amy Diaz / WFDD
Entrance to the blue portable
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The clinic is housed inside of a blue portable in the back of Old Town Elementary's campus.
Amy Diaz / WFDD
School Social Worker Sam Zivin honored the community partners that supported the clinic at a ceremony on Sept. 18, 2026.
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School Social Worker Sam Zivin honored the community partners that supported the clinic at a ceremony on Sept. 18, 2026.
Amy Diaz / WFDD
District officials, school staff, church and health partners prepare to cut the ribbon on the new clinic on Sept. 18, 2026.
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District officials, school staff, church and health partners prepare to cut the ribbon on the new clinic on Sept. 18, 2026.
Amy Diaz / WFDD

A Winston-Salem school has transformed a once-empty portable building into a health clinic.

The project at Old Town Elementary has been in the works for over two years and was a community effort. Local churches, organizations and the School Health Alliance for Forsyth County came together to fund, build and staff the clinic.

At the unveiling Friday morning, School Social Worker Sam Zivin said he pitched the idea after seeing a need.

“We had a number of our kids here at Old Town who were sick and who were staying out of school for a significant amount of time, not necessarily because they wanted to, but because for whatever reason they didn't have access to the medical care they needed," Zivin said.

Now, students from all over the district can make appointments at this clinic — regardless of their ability to pay. There’s a full-time family nurse practitioner, a medical assistant, and a mental health provider who will be there a few days a week.

Executive Director of the School Health Alliance for Forsyth County, Stephanie Daniel, says this is more than a clinic. She calls it a "beacon of goodness" in the community.

"We know that kids who are healthy physically, nutritionally and emotionally and behaviorally are better able to succeed in the classroom. And that's really what it's all about," she said. "We want kids, all kids, to have equal opportunity to quality health care, and in turn, quality educational opportunities, so that they can be successful."

This is the seventh brick-and-mortar clinic in the district.
Amy Diaz
Amy Diaz began covering education in North Carolina’s Piedmont region and High Country for WFDD in partnership with Report For America in 2022. Before entering the world of public radio, she worked as a local government reporter in Flint, Mich. where she was named the 2021 Rookie Writer of the Year by the Michigan Press Association. Diaz is originally from Florida, where she interned at the Sarasota Herald-Tribune and freelanced for the Tampa Bay Times. She holds a bachelor’s degree in journalism from the University of South Florida, but truly got her start in the field in elementary school writing scripts for the morning news. You can follow her on Twitter at @amydiaze.
See stories by Amy Diaz