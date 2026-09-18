130 acres of farm, forest land conserved in Davidson County

More than 100 acres of farm and forest land along Abbotts Creek in Davidson County are now permanently protected from development.

Three Rivers Land Trust says a conservation easement has been placed on the 130-acre property, which includes more than half a mile of land along the creek and 56 acres of bottomland hardwood forest.

The trust says protecting the property will preserve wildlife habitat and help maintain water quality in Abbotts Creek and the broader Yadkin River Basin. The land will remain privately owned.

Funding for the project came from the North Carolina General Assembly.