Why is the House going on recess after it just returned from summer vacation?

The House of Representatives is heading home and won’t be back in session until the midterms.

Speaker Mike Johnson called an early recess after members passed a bipartisan sanctions bill against Russia, but before the House could tackle artificial intelligence regulation or vote on an impeachment resolution against Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth.

Host Peter O’Dowd gets the latest from NPR congressional reporter Sam Gringlas.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

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