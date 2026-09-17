New poll shows North Carolinians support constitutional amendments

A new poll from Elon University shows North Carolinians support three constitutional amendments up for a vote in November.

Two of the amendments on this year’s ballot propose tax limits.

Out of the 800 people Elon University polled last month, 72% supported capping how much local governments can increase property taxes. Two-thirds favored decreasing the maximum state personal income tax from 7% to 3.5%.

Sixty-three percent of people polled supported the third referendum, which would constitutionalize photo ID requirements for all voting formats. Out of the three, it had the highest disapproval rate, though, at 25%.