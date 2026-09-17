Cole Brauer tells story of making history sailing solo around the world in new memoir 'First Light'

Cole Brauer became the first woman to race around the world alone in a sailboat. She came in second in that race, the Global Solo Challenge, making history.

She recounts her sailing career and her experience in that race by herself in the open ocean for 130 days in her new book “First Light: Sailing Solo but Not Alone,” and she talks to Here & Now‘s Scott Tong.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

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