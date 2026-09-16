WS/FCS announces new leaders; superintendent search continues

Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools announced two new district leaders this week.

Kristina Mason will serve as the interim chief of schools. In this position, she’ll oversee area superintendents who supervise principals.

Mason has more than 20 years of educational leadership experience and is the founder of a consulting firm for districts and schools.

Chad Williams will be the new executive director of safety, security and emergency management. He’s worked in this department since 2024. Prior to that, he spent nearly 30 years in various roles with the Greensboro Police.

Mason and Williams will both start later this month.

The announcement comes as the school board works to fill another leadership role, that of the superintendent.

Don Phipps is stepping down on Sept. 30. The board is currently reviewing 20 applicants for an interim to serve through the end of the school year.