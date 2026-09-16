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The Grounds unveils first five retail and dining tenants

88.5 WFDD - Public Radio For The Piedmont | By April Laissle
Published September 16, 2026 at 9:26 PM EDT
A rendering of The Grounds development in Winston-Salem.
Image courtesy Front Street Capital
A rendering of The Grounds development in Winston-Salem

The first wave of retailers has been announced for The Grounds, the major mixed-use development underway near Wake Forest University.

The lineup includes three restaurants: The Jimmy, a Mediterranean eatery; Fieldhouse Tavern, a "food-forward" sports bar and Bagels & Co.

Pilates studio TREMBLE and Allegacy Financial are also joining the development.

They’ll be part of a 42,000-square-foot retail and dining village expected to open in fall 2027. It’s one piece of a $250 million first phase of development that also includes offices and housing.

Officials say more retail tenants will be announced early next year.
April Laissle
April Laissle is a senior reporter and editor at WFDD. Her work has been featured on several national news programs and recognized by the Public Media Journalists Association and the Radio Television Digital News Association. Before joining WFDD in 2019, she worked at public radio stations in Ohio and California.
See stories by April Laissle