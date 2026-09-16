On the heels of Cary's adopted data center moratorium, Raleigh City Council will soon consider a six-month pause

Raleigh, the largest city in North Carolina without a formal data center moratorium, could soon adopt a six-month moratorium on data center development.

On Tuesday, the Raleigh City Council directed the city attorney to draft a moratorium, which the council will discuss and possibly vote on at the council's next meeting on Oct. 6.

Residents and community advocates urged city officials to impose a moratorium during public comments at the Raleigh City Council's Sept. 8 meeting. In August, a developer withdrew its annexation request to build a data center facility in Southeast Raleigh, near Jones Sausage and Rock Quarry roads.

Many cities and counties across North Carolina have adopted data center moratoriums over the last year as data center development becomes increasingly contentious across the country.

If Raleigh adopts the moratorium, most of Wake County will have paused data center development. The Cary Town Council unanimously approved an 18-month moratorium in late August on the acceptance, processing and approval of the development applications for data centers, cryptocurrency mining operations and related data-process facilities.

"During the moratorium, staff will use the time to conduct a technical study, engage with the community, and develop an ordinance addressing data centers," Cary Mayor Harold Weinbrecht said.

"Growth cannot come at the cost of our residents"

In late August, the Cary Town Council approved an 18-month moratorium on data center development.

The town of Cary's staff identified potential impacts from high electricity demand, cooling-related water use, noise from cooling equipment and backup generators, large building footprints, and changes to stormwater, groundwater, tree canopy and air quality.

Mayor Pro Tem Lori Bush, an at-large council member, was among the first council members to push for a moratorium, citing the rapid growth of AI and cloud-based computing and the resulting demand for data centers. Although Cary already has some smaller data center operations, Bush said she wanted the town to establish appropriate regulations before applications come forward.

Bush said water availability is one concern Cary should consider.

"Water is not something we have plentifully, and whenever there's a reduction in water, there's also a reduction in water quality, and that means it costs more money to clean the water so that it's fit to drink," Bush said.

Bush also raised concerns about the power demands of data centers and whether the existing grid and utility providers have enough capacity to support them.

"I felt like we need to look at not just water consumption, but what are the power requirements necessary for a data center, and does our grid and do our partners who provide power today have enough of that ready for this type of use? What are the requirements for potentially sustainable power?" Bush said.

Bush said the town of Cary wants to take a data-driven approach to evaluating the economic opportunities data centers could bring, as well as their potential environmental and personal impacts on residents.