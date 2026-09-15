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How should Greensboro expand its housing supply?

88.5 WFDD - Public Radio For The Piedmont | By David Ford
Published September 15, 2026 at 10:52 AM EDT
Urban Land Institute representatives
Courtesy City of Greensboro
Urban Land Institute representatives presented their findings to city leaders.

A group of land use experts recently shared their recommendations for expanding Greensboro’s housing supply.

Representatives from Urban Land Institute Charlotte spent a week in the Gate City conducting interviews, site visits, and discussions to address the biggest issues when it comes to housing — things like population density, zoning barriers and financing. They presented their findings to city leaders.

They said Greensboro is well positioned for growth, with 20,000 new jobs on the way, proximity to top research institutions and relatively high affordability. They also pointed out the city’s weaknesses, which include a need for more housing density, a declining number of building permits and an ongoing brain drain.

Recommendations included establishing a stronger identity for the city and elevating the profiles of the downtown greenway, Elm Street and the Greensboro Coliseum.

Facilitators also suggested that the city target national homebuilders that can build faster and get easier access to capital.
David Ford
Before his arrival in the Triad, David had already established himself as a fixture in the Austin, Texas arts scene as a radio host for Classical 89.5 KMFA. During his tenure there, he produced and hosted hundreds of programs including Mind Your Music, The Basics and T.G.I.F. Thank Goodness, It's Familiar, which each won international awards in the Fine Arts Radio Competition. As a radio journalist with 88.5 WFDD, his features have been recognized by the Associated Press, Public Radio News Directors Inc., Catholic Academy of Communication Professionals, and Radio Television Digital News Association of the Carolinas. David has written and produced national stories for NPR, KUSC and CPRN in Los Angeles and conducted interviews for Minnesota Public Radio's Weekend America.
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