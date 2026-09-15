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Guilford schools mourning loss of 2 student football players

88.5 WFDD - Public Radio For The Piedmont | By Amy Diaz
Published September 15, 2026 at 3:02 PM EDT
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Northwest Guilford Middle School has created a memorial space on campus, and Page High School is holding a candlelight vigil this week.

Two Guilford County Schools students have died this academic year after playing football.

At the end of August, Northwest Guilford Middle Schooler Caden Sorrell suffered a sudden cardiac arrest during football practice, according to his family’s GoFundMe post.

Less than two weeks later, Page High School student Davion Fewell died after being injured during a game.

School district officials say the students received immediate medical attention by trained personnel onsite, who followed emergency response protocols for each student’s condition.

The district says they can’t discuss further medical details for privacy reasons.

When asked whether the incidents would prompt changes to football practices and games, officials said GCS follows guidance and requirements from the North Carolina High School Athletics Association.

"The health, safety and wellbeing of our students are our top priorities," GCS said in a statement.

Northwest Guilford has created a memorial space on campus, and Page is holding a candlelight vigil this week.
Amy Diaz
Amy Diaz began covering education in North Carolina’s Piedmont region and High Country for WFDD in partnership with Report For America in 2022. Before entering the world of public radio, she worked as a local government reporter in Flint, Mich. where she was named the 2021 Rookie Writer of the Year by the Michigan Press Association. Diaz is originally from Florida, where she interned at the Sarasota Herald-Tribune and freelanced for the Tampa Bay Times. She holds a bachelor’s degree in journalism from the University of South Florida, but truly got her start in the field in elementary school writing scripts for the morning news. You can follow her on Twitter at @amydiaze.
See stories by Amy Diaz