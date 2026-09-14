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Trump administration announces $16 million for mining education at Kings Mountain lithium site

WFAE | By Zachary Turner
Published September 14, 2026 at 3:57 PM EDT
Woman and men in safety vests talk outdoors
Zachary Turner
/
WFAE News
U.S. Assistant Secretary of Energy Audrey Robertson (center) talks to engineers Scott Hutchins and Kwame Frempong (left) at the Albemarle Corp. lithium mine in Kings Mountain on Sept. 14, 2026.

U.S. Assistant Secretary of Energy Audrey Robertson announced a new $16 million program to support mining education during a visit Monday to the Albemarle lithium mine in Kings Mountain.

Albemarle finished draining the mining pit last year and is still awaiting state and local permits.

The grants are part of the Trump administration’s effort to expand domestic mining, processing and manufacturing of critical minerals.

“We graduated 163 mining engineers in this country. China graduated 3,000,” Robertson said. “They have 16 times the number of schools that we have in this country, and we have to change that.”

The funding will be available to the 14 accredited mining schools in the United States. Virginia Tech is the closest accredited mining school to the Kings Mountain site.

A big pit
Zachary Turner
/
WFAE News
Albemarle Corp. lithium mine in Kings Mountain.

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Zachary Turner
Zachary Turner is a climate reporter and author of the WFAE Climate News newsletter. He freelanced for radio and digital print, reporting on environmental issues in North Carolina.
See stories by Zachary Turner