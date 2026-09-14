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School-based behavioral telehealth expanding in Triad

88.5 WFDD - Public Radio For The Piedmont | By Amy Diaz
Published September 14, 2026 at 3:37 PM EDT
School office with desk and computer screen used for telehealth
Amy Diaz
/
WFDD
Telehealth office at Hunter Elementary School in Greensboro

School-based telehealth services are expanding in the Triad after a successful pilot program.

United Healthcare invested $1 million to launch a behavioral health pilot last year in several schools in Guilford and Rockingham counties.

Through a partnership with Cone Health, students were able to access therapy and other services on campus through telehealth.

Hunter Elementary School Principal Trent Walton, in Greensboro, says the program made a big difference.

“In the past, we might identify a need, and we spend a lot of time convincing a parent, helping that parent find the location, ensuring the parent can afford it, that they have transportation, they have time to be able to get their child there," Walton said. "And that did create a lot of barriers. This program reduced all of those.”

He says kids also saw improvements in academic progress and attendance.

Students participated in 76 mental health sessions in the pilot schools last year. The program is expanding to 24 more schools this year.
Amy Diaz
Amy Diaz began covering education in North Carolina’s Piedmont region and High Country for WFDD in partnership with Report For America in 2022. Before entering the world of public radio, she worked as a local government reporter in Flint, Mich. where she was named the 2021 Rookie Writer of the Year by the Michigan Press Association. Diaz is originally from Florida, where she interned at the Sarasota Herald-Tribune and freelanced for the Tampa Bay Times. She holds a bachelor’s degree in journalism from the University of South Florida, but truly got her start in the field in elementary school writing scripts for the morning news. You can follow her on Twitter at @amydiaze.
See stories by Amy Diaz