Reidsville Police Department stops use of Flock Safety cameras

The Reidsville Police Department is no longer using Flock cameras.

In a statement, Reidsville Chief of Police Ray Gibson said that even though he believes Flock Safety cameras are a valuable asset, he recognizes community concerns over privacy and wants to maintain the public’s confidence.

The department stopped using the cameras last week and will not renew its contract with Flock Safety.

Rockingham County commissioners recently approved a new ordinance that regulates the future installation of Flock cameras and other automatic license plate readers, or ALPRs.

In order for the county to spend money on the technology, there now must be a 14-day public notice period and approval by the board in a formal meeting with public comment.

Additionally, the ordinance requires the requesting party to submit a detailed report to commissioners.

