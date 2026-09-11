Thomasville City Schools appoints new superintendent

The Thomasville City Schools Board of Education has approved a new superintendent.

Shayla Wiggins Savage will assume the role on Oct. 7.

She’s worked in the state’s public education system for more than twenty years. Most recently, she served as the chief student services officer in Iredell-Statesville schools.

Savage has also been a principal in Guilford and Randolph counties, as well as a school leadership coach with the North Carolina Department of Public Instruction.

After the board voted to approve her as superintendent, Savage said she was honored to take on the role.

“Leadership is not about a title. It's about service. It's about sacrifice. It's about relationships," she said. "And it's making sure that every single child has an opportunity to become everything that they were created to be.”

Savage has two bachelor’s degrees in special education and a master of school administration from North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University. She also has a doctorate in educational leadership.