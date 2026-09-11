© 2026 254 North Front Street, Suite 300, Wilmington, NC 28401 | 910.343.1640
News Classical 91.3 Wilmington 92.7 Wilmington 96.7 Southport
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

N.C. A&T receives $10 million for defense research

88.5 WFDD - Public Radio For The Piedmont | By David Ford
Published September 11, 2026 at 4:55 PM EDT
N.C. A&T's College of Engineering, Computer Science, and Cybersecurity.
Chris English
/
Tigermoth Creative
Dr. Kaushik Roy (standing) teaches a course at N.C. A&T's College of Engineering, Computer Science, and Cybersecurity.

The U.S. Department of War has awarded North Carolina A&T State University $10 million. The money is intended to expand the school’s ability to conduct defense research.

N.C. A&T was one of several schools to receive the five-year grant to establish a new research program. It’s called Accelerate-DAQ and focuses on artificial intelligence, cyber resilience and more. The investment will help A&T achieve Research 1 status. That classification is given to high-performing research universities. 

Vice Chancellor for Research Lisa Clough says A&T’s shift from R-2 to R-1 status would unlock government funding previously not available, but she adds that's not the goal.

"With investments like this by the Department of War, we want to be reaching out, being that amazing place to get your PhD, but also being that amazing place to make a difference in the Triad in North Carolina, across the country," says Clough. 

The project is funded through a Department of War program aimed at increasing research capacity at HBCUs.
David Ford
Before his arrival in the Triad, David had already established himself as a fixture in the Austin, Texas arts scene as a radio host for Classical 89.5 KMFA. During his tenure there, he produced and hosted hundreds of programs including Mind Your Music, The Basics and T.G.I.F. Thank Goodness, It's Familiar, which each won international awards in the Fine Arts Radio Competition. As a radio journalist with 88.5 WFDD, his features have been recognized by the Associated Press, Public Radio News Directors Inc., Catholic Academy of Communication Professionals, and Radio Television Digital News Association of the Carolinas. David has written and produced national stories for NPR, KUSC and CPRN in Los Angeles and conducted interviews for Minnesota Public Radio's Weekend America.
See stories by David Ford