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Ronda commissioners voted to dissolve the town. Now what?

88.5 WFDD - Public Radio For The Piedmont | By David Ford
Published September 9, 2026 at 4:28 PM EDT
town of Ronda
Courtesy Town of Ronda
/
Town of Ronda in Wilkes County
The town of Ronda's aging population, shrinking tax base, and escalating utilities costs led the Board of Commissioners to vote in favor of dissolving the town's charter on Tuesday, September 8, 2026.

In the early 1900s, the town of Ronda was a thriving industrial center, and the Southern Railway’s arrival made it an important stop between North Wilkesboro and Greensboro.

Today, with an aging population of less than 400, a shrinking tax base, and more recently escalating utility costs, Ronda was described by state lawmakers as “no longer viable.”

On Tuesday, the Board of Commissioners voted 3-1 in favor of dissolving the town’s charter.

Mayor Pro Tem Kevin Reece says the first order of business will be deciding which assets to get rid of to pay off liabilities and which to keep, like the Town Hall.

"Many residents have voiced to me that they would like to see that be a Ronda community center," says Reece. "We have many community centers in Wilkes County that are not in a municipality. It can be potentially put in a 501(c)(3) nonprofit that would have its own board of directors and bylaws." 

Reece says there are also questions about who will maintain the cemetery moving forward. He’s currently exploring whether it could be managed by the county or taken over by the area’s three local churches. 
David Ford
Before his arrival in the Triad, David had already established himself as a fixture in the Austin, Texas arts scene as a radio host for Classical 89.5 KMFA. During his tenure there, he produced and hosted hundreds of programs including Mind Your Music, The Basics and T.G.I.F. Thank Goodness, It's Familiar, which each won international awards in the Fine Arts Radio Competition. As a radio journalist with 88.5 WFDD, his features have been recognized by the Associated Press, Public Radio News Directors Inc., Catholic Academy of Communication Professionals, and Radio Television Digital News Association of the Carolinas. David has written and produced national stories for NPR, KUSC and CPRN in Los Angeles and conducted interviews for Minnesota Public Radio's Weekend America.
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