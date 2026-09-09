Ronda commissioners voted to dissolve the town. Now what?

In the early 1900s, the town of Ronda was a thriving industrial center, and the Southern Railway’s arrival made it an important stop between North Wilkesboro and Greensboro.

Today, with an aging population of less than 400, a shrinking tax base, and more recently escalating utility costs, Ronda was described by state lawmakers as “no longer viable.”

On Tuesday, the Board of Commissioners voted 3-1 in favor of dissolving the town’s charter.

Mayor Pro Tem Kevin Reece says the first order of business will be deciding which assets to get rid of to pay off liabilities and which to keep, like the Town Hall.

"Many residents have voiced to me that they would like to see that be a Ronda community center," says Reece. "We have many community centers in Wilkes County that are not in a municipality. It can be potentially put in a 501(c)(3) nonprofit that would have its own board of directors and bylaws."

Reece says there are also questions about who will maintain the cemetery moving forward. He’s currently exploring whether it could be managed by the county or taken over by the area’s three local churches.