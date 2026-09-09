Born into Toxicity: Camp Lejeune survivor fights for justice

For decades, the toxic legacy of water contamination at Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune has cast a long shadow over thousands of military families. While public focus heavily remains on the veterans who served on the base, a distinct group of survivors is fighting a parallel battle: those who were exposed to the lethal chemicals in-utero.

As a mass advocacy rally hits Washington, D.C. again this week to demand accountability from lawmakers, one family’s is sharing their decades-long struggle for health, survival, and a legal resolution that seems to remain perpetually out of reach.

Agency for Toxic Substances and Disease Registry The drinking water at Camp Lejeune was found to be contaminated by industrial solvents and other chemicals from the 1950s through the 80s, and the CDC found more than a million people may have been exposed.

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A Toxic Start to Life

Specifically from 1953 to 1987, the drinking water at Camp Lejeune was heavily contaminated with industrial chemicals, including trichloroethylene (TCE), tetrachloroethylene (PCE), benzene, and vinyl chloride. The hazardous toxins leaked into the water supply from underground storage tanks, industrial waste sites, and an off-base dry cleaner.

The United States Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) estimates that one million people—service members and their families alike—used this water daily for drinking, cooking, and bathing, entirely unaware of the danger. Long-term exposure has since caused devastating health issues ranging from severe cancers to neurological disorders and profound birth defects.

Jeanette Vitullo’s connection to Camp Lejeune began in the mid-1970s, before she was even born. She belongs to a vulnerable group of victims exposed to the contaminated water while still developing in the womb.

"My mom was pregnant with me when she moved to the base and I was there for probably six months out of my mom's pregnancy and then she had me there," Jeanette said. "So, she drank the water while she was pregnant with me."

Jeanette lived in North Carolina until she was six years old, seemingly healthy. But decades later, in 2003, her health took a sharp, unexplained downturn. Her body began to fail, and doctors were completely baffled as her organs shut down, eventually landing her on life support.

"Nobody really knew what was wrong with me," Jeanette and her husband Dante recalled. "And this amazing nephrologist came in and he said, ‘Have you guys looked at her kidneys?’ And as soon as they did, they figured out what was wrong and they started treating me and I started getting better."

The situation grew so dire that medical staff prepared for the worst. "At the time, they actually asked me to turn the machine off, the ventilator," Jeanette said. Dante added, "And I said, ‘Absolutely not.’"

Photo provided by Jeanette Vitullo Jeanette Vitullo and her husband Dante at their home in Minnesota.

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Compounding Tragedies and Astronomical Costs

Jeanette survived the coma, but the tragedy compounding her medical emergency was unfathomable. Her sudden physical collapse led to a heartbreaking, immediate loss.

"The baby was three months old and Jeanette collapsed into a coma right on top of her," Dante said. "That's how she passed away."

For decades since that day, Jeanette has battled severe kidney problems and cascading systemic illnesses that she says trace back directly to the toxic water.

"I've got chronic kidney disease which led to lupus, which led to my heart getting messed up, which led to my lungs," Jeanette said. "I mean, it just, it attacked everything in my body."

The financial and emotional toll on the family has been astronomical. Jeanette required four months of chemotherapy after awakening from her coma, and she continues to receive a monthly infusion treatment that costs about $15,000. By 2018, her kidneys were failing completely.

"In 2018, she got a kidney transplant and I actually donated one of my kidneys so she can get a kidney," Dante said.

The decades-long crisis rippled through the entire household, forcing their children to grow up under the constant threat of losing their mother. Her son, Dante’, was seven years old when her illness began, and her daughter, Faith, was three.

"Our kids grew up fast," the couple said. "Our kids grew up in the hospital, worried if their mom was going to make it home."

Now in their 30s, the Vitullos' children continue to be an irreplaceable part of her caretaking team.

Photo provided by Jeanette Vitullo The Vitullo family

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A Fragmented Legal Battle

In addition to serving as his wife's main caretaker, Dante has evolved into a fierce advocate for all who were poisoned at Camp Lejeune. He routinely takes the fight straight to lawmakers on Capitol Hill—and he didn't stop at Congress.

"I've called the White House several times," Dante said. "I know, I don't know if I get anywhere there, but I call them quite often and just to say, especially when they were trying to give the money to the Jan Sixers for the, some sort of, I don't know, payback because they were hurt or something. But that was, I was like, ‘What's going on with these Marines and their families?’"

Jeanette is among more than 400,000 people who have filed for compensation under the Camp Lejeune Justice Act (CLJA), a massive piece of litigation that has dragged on for several years. Jeanette and Dante say navigating the legal framework has been deeply frustrating, characterized by spotty communication from their legal representation.

"Long and arduous, if that's the right word," Dante said. "Kind of agonizing in a way that you're not really given any information... For a while she was getting updates every three months, video updates from the lawyers and those seemed to kind of gone away or slowed down anyway. Slowed down, almost dissipated. I have to call to get them now."

Photo provided by Jeanette Vittulo Even amid her momentous health issues, Jeanette refuses to let the toxic history define her; she is currently taking classes to become a clinical herbologist.

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A Looming Judicial Deadline

Recently, the federal judges presiding over the massive litigation lost patience with the persistent delays. The court ordered lawyers from both sides to come to an agreed-upon framework for a path to global settlements by the end of October.

That hard deadline gave Dante a glimmer of hope. "It does give me hope that the judges have set a deadline for some type of framework."

However, the judicial order contained a stark warning: the judges stated they may consider completely replacing the lead attorneys for the plaintiffs and sanctioning Department of Justice lawyers if a settlement path is not forged this fall. That exact possibility leaves Jeanette feeling deeply anxious.

"It hasn't built my hope. If anything, it's discouraged me even more," Jeanette said. "It's like, if they go and they switch out the lawyers, the lawyers are going to have to call everybody, get all of the statements all over again. It's like we're starting back from zero. And it's just, it's really discouraging. It's like, ‘Are they waiting for the people on Camp Lejeune settlement to die before they finally do something and settle everything?’"

Annette Weston, Public Radio East

Taking the Fight Back to Washington

Even amid momentous health complications, Jeanette refuses to let the toxic history solely define her future; she is currently taking classes to become a clinical herbologist.

But personal resilience is no longer enough for these families. Early next week, survivors and advocates will gather outside the U.S. Capitol building for a multi-day push on Monday and Tuesday. It marks their third mass rally this year, aimed at forcing immediate legislative action on the stalled Ensuring Justice for Camp Lejeune Victims Act.

The bipartisan bill, which has been stalled in Congress for more than a year, is designed to bypass the aggressive government litigation and bottlenecked court gridlock that has left hundreds of thousands of claims in limbo. Specifically, the act would:



Expand Court Venues: Clear the massive geographic backlog by expanding case venues to any federal court across North and South Carolina.

Affirm Trial Rights: Explicitly grant victims a statutory right to jury trials.

Streamline Medical Proof: Establish a simpler "general causation" standard for medical proof to fast-track claims.

Cap Attorney Fees: Implement a strict fee cap—setting them at 20 percent for settlements and 25 percent for trial awards—ensuring that sick victims, rather than law firms, retain the bulk of the compensation. The upcoming grassroots push outside the Capitol is heavily supported by major veteran organizations like the VFW alongside dedicated advocate groups like Lejeune Veterans for Justice. Organizers are escalating public pressure on lawmakers following a localized rally held in Jacksonville, North Carolina, last month.

The primary objective of the multi-day demonstration is to force immediate legislative traction on the stalled bill before the looming October 30 court deadline for global settlement plans. By holding the line on Capitol Hill, survivors are trying to ensure that families trapped in legal gridlock finally receive answers before time runs out.

The rallies outside the U.S. Capitol building are scheduled for Monday and Tuesday. The details for this upcoming push include:



The Core Purpose: Organizers are escalating pressure on lawmakers following a localized rally in Jacksonville, NC, last month. The goal is to force immediate traction on the Ensuring Justice for Camp Lejeune Victims Act.

before the looming October 30 court deadline for global settlement plans.

