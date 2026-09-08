Graham awarded nearly $16M for Tropical Storm Chantal repairs

The city of Graham is receiving nearly $16 million in federal funding to repair infrastructure damaged by Tropical Storm Chantal.

FEMA is awarding the money to repair the Graham-Mebane Lake Spillway, a structure that helps floodwater drain safely.

The spillway was damaged in July 2025, when Chantal dropped 10 inches of rain on the area over a 12-hour period. Local officials described the event as a thousand-year storm.

The Graham project accounts for nearly half of the $33 million FEMA recently awarded for disaster recovery projects across North Carolina.

Other funding will support road and infrastructure repairs in western North Carolina.