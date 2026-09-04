State commission to monitor Greensboro finances

A state commission is placing Greensboro on its list of governments to financially monitor after the city’s fund balance fell short. Now, officials are considering possible cuts.

The city council held an emergency meeting to discuss Greensboro being added to what’s called the Unit Assistance List.

Assistant City Manager Larry Davis explained that for years the state’s Local Government Commission has wanted the city to have a 25% fund balance. It’s like an emergency fund. But Greensboro hasn’t reached that goal.

Davis said they were warned the city could be placed on the list two weeks ago.

But council members, including Mayor Pro Tem Denise Roth, said they weren’t aware. A major topic during the meeting was a lack of communication and transparency between the city manager’s office and the council.

Officials also debated possible cuts, including funds for the bridge on Washington Street and a new fire station.