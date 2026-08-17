Wake County commissioners hear from the public about proposed hospital merger

Members of the public shared their thoughts about WakeMed's proposed merger with Atrium Health Monday afternoon.

Under the agreement, Atrium will commit to at least $2 billion in capital investments over the next decade to boost WakeMed's "strategic initiatives."

The WakeMed Board of Directors approved the merger at its April meeting. The deal would require county commissioners to alter WakeMed's articles of incorporation. That vote was supposed to happen in May, but it was delayed after pushback from county residents and state leaders.

No date for the vote has been scheduled, but the board used most of its regular meeting on Monday to hear from the public on the matter. Several members of The Patients Union, a healthcare advocacy group, spoke out against the merger.

Helen Sporkin said she turned to WakeMed care for her newborn after a poor experience at UNC Rex Healthcare.

"WakeMed is the last of a dying breed," she told commissioners. "Time and time again, hospitals have seen this kind of merger lead to understaffing, higher patient loads, and worsening patient outcomes."

Many speakers brought up the experiences of Asheville and Wilmington, which sold their hospitals to private companies. Wake County would retain the power to appoint eight members of the health system board, while Atrium would appoint six. In a legal briefing before the hearing, county staff told the board that WakeMed would retain its role as a indigent care hospital and the county could retake control if obligations under the agreement are not met.

Many of the people who spoke in favor of the deal were from the Charlotte area, Atrium's home turf. A local supporter was Ron Pringle, CEO of the Inter-Faith Food Shuttle of Wake County. He said the deal makes sense, if county commissioners exercise proper oversight.

"I understand why WakeMed believes that finding the right strategic partner now from a position of strength can help protect the mission for generations," Pringle said.

Former Mayor Mary-Ann Baldwin also spoke in favor. She praised WakeMed for its response during the COVID-19 pandemic and the 2022 mass shooting in the Hedingham neighborhood. "I thought about this a lot, and I really believe, I trust, the leadership team and the board of directors for seeing the big picture," Baldwin said.

The proposed merger has also drawn scrutiny from state officials, including Treasurer Brad Briner. His office oversees the health plan for state employees and retirees.

"There is a simple business principle that when suppliers consolidate and competition is reduced it is the consumers who suffer," Briner said in a statement after the deal was announced in April.

Attorney General Jeff Jackson's office is also reviewing the proposal.